October 11, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Under Its EV Policy, Delhi Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles

Under Its EV Policy, Delhi Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles

“We are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Electric Vehicles,” Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

PTI 11 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Under Its EV Policy, Delhi Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles
Representational Image/PTI
Under Its EV Policy, Delhi Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles
outlookindia.com
2020-10-11T16:54:48+05:30

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday said that the Delhi government has exempted road tax on its battery-operated vehicles under its new Electric Vehicle Policy.

The Transport Department, in its notification issued on Saturday, stated that the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi exempted the tax levied upon all-battery electric vehicles with immediate effect.

Gahlot said in a tweet "Congrats Delhi! As promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles. With rigc vehicle ht incentives & supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles (sic). 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Multiplexes Still Waiting State Govts' Approval To Resume Operations

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Arvind Kejriwal Delhi National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos