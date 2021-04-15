Umar Khalid Granted Bail In Connection With Northeast Delhi Riots Case

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid in connection with one of the northeast Delhi Riots cases concerning Khajuri Khas FIR.

According to the court, Khalid cannot be made incarcerate in jail for infinity merely on account of the fact that other persons who were part of the riotous mob have to be identified and arrested in the matter, reported Live Law, citing the court's observation.

He was arrested in October last year in the case of violence in Khajuri Khas area. Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain is also an accused in the case.

He was also arrested in September 2020, under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in another case related to a conspiracy in the riots.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. More than 750 cases were registered in the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others injured. So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the riots-related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted.

