UK-Covid Strain: Eight New Cases Reported, Tally Rises To 90 In India

As many as 90 people in the country have been infected with the UK-linked variant of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. The cases have seen a steady rise this week, as the number of people infected with the mutant strain stood at 58 on Tuesday and 82 on Wednesday.

All the persons infected with the UK-variant of the strain have been quarantined at single-room isolation facilities run by state administrations, the ministry said adding that their close contacts and fellow travellers have also been traced and put under quarantine.

The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to designated labs, the ministry further noted.

According to reports, the mutant variant of the virus found in the UK is said to be 70 per cent more infectious than the old Covid-19 strain.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine