January 09, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  UK-Covid Strain: Eight New Cases Reported, Tally Rises To 90 In India

UK-Covid Strain: Eight New Cases Reported, Tally Rises To 90 In India

According to reports, the mutant coronavirus variant found in the UK is said to be 70 per cent more infectious than the old Covid-19 strain.

PTI 09 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
UK-Covid Strain: Eight New Cases Reported, Tally Rises To 90 In India
A health worker arranges slides for COVID-19 tests, at Nerul in Navi Mumbai.
PTI
UK-Covid Strain: Eight New Cases Reported, Tally Rises To 90 In India
outlookindia.com
2021-01-09T14:31:30+05:30
Also read

As many as 90 people in the country have been infected with the UK-linked variant of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. The cases have seen a steady rise this week, as the number of people infected with the mutant strain stood at 58 on Tuesday and 82 on Wednesday.

All the persons infected with the UK-variant of the strain have been quarantined at single-room isolation facilities run by state administrations, the ministry said adding that their close contacts and fellow travellers have also been traced and put under quarantine.

The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to designated labs, the ministry further noted.

According to reports, the mutant variant of the virus found in the UK is said to be 70 per cent more infectious than the old Covid-19 strain.

(With PTI inputs)

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Former Union minister, Cong Veteran Madhavsinh Solanki Dies At 93, Tributes Pour In

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Novel Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos