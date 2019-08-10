﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  UAE Issues Advisory Against Travel To Kerala Due To Floods

UAE Issues Advisory Against Travel To Kerala Due To Floods

Torrential rains continued to lash most parts of Kerala on Friday with the toll in the last three days rising to 28 in monsoon-related incidents, including two massive landslides, and over 64,000 people being shifted to relief camps.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
UAE Issues Advisory Against Travel To Kerala Due To Floods
File Photo
UAE Issues Advisory Against Travel To Kerala Due To Floods
outlookindia.com
2019-08-10T08:52:00+0530

The UAE has issued a travel advisory to its citizens who are either in Kerala or intend to visit the state to exercise extreme caution in the light of heavy rains, which have caused damaging floods in many areas and killed 28 people.

Torrential rains continued to lash most parts of Kerala on Friday with the toll in the last three days rising to 28 in monsoon-related incidents, including two massive landslides, and over 64,000 people being shifted to relief camps.

According to the UAE's official news agency, Wam, the advisory urges the citizens to follow instructions issued by the Indian authorities in connection with the natural calamity.

"In a second advisory, the Consulate, based in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram, has urged the UAE citizens visiting Kerala to register with the diplomatic post so that it can keep track of them and ensure their safety and welfare," Wam said.

The Consulate has asked its nationals to contact its dedicated phone number in case of any emergency.

The heavy rains have also disrupted Eid holiday plans of thousands of Indian expatriates from Kerala due to closure of the Cochin International Airport till Sunday after floodwaters submerged parts of the runway, the Khaleej Times reported.

Most private companies in the country have declared Eid holidays from August 10 to 13.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau UAE Kerala Weather: Monsoon Weather: Rains Kerala floods National
Next Story : Congress Working Committee Meet Today, New Party Chief To Be Appointed In Few Days: Reports
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters