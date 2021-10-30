Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 31, 2021
Two Soldiers Killed In Blast Near LoC In J&K's Rajouri District

The army personnel were patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district when the blast occurred.

The nature of the explosion was not immediately known, the officials said, without ruling out the possibility of the use of improvised explosive device (IED) by terrorists to target the patrol team. | Representational Image

Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 8:26 pm

Two army personnel were killed in a blast while patrolling along Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

The official said an officer and a jawan of the army were killed in a mysterious blast near a forward post along the LoC.

The blast took place in Kalal area of Nowshera sector when an army column was on patrol duty as part of measures to check infiltration of terrorists from across the border, the officials said.

They said the two army personnel, including a lieutenant, were critically injured in the explosion and immediately evacuated to a nearby military hospital where they died later.

They said the area where the explosion took place is dotted with landmines planted by the army as part of the counter-infiltration arrangement.

The nature of the explosion was not immediately known, the officials said, without ruling out the possibility of the use of improvised explosive device (IED) by terrorists to target the patrol team.

Confirming the explosion, a defence spokesman said further details were awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

