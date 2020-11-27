November 27, 2020
Corona
Two Soldiers Killed Along LoC In J-K’s Rajaouri District In Truce Violation

The army said that two soldiers were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir this morning.

Naseer Ganai 27 November 2020
Army personnel in Dabraj village near the Line of Control (LoC)
Representational Image/ PTI
The army said the incident took place along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) this morning.

“Our own troops responded immediately to the enemy fire. In the ensuing exchange of fire, two jawans of the Indian Army, naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and rifleman Sukhbir Singh were critically injured and later died," the army said.

(More inputs awaited)

