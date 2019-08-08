﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Two Dead, 100 Evacuated After Heavy Rain Hits Kerala

Two Dead, 100 Evacuated After Heavy Rain Hits Kerala

A red alert has been issued by the authorities in Idukki, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for an emergency meeting to discuss the situation.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Two Dead, 100 Evacuated After Heavy Rain Hits Kerala
Water logging on National Highway near Muthanga in Kerala's Wayanad following heavy rainfall in the area.
ANI/Twitter
Two Dead, 100 Evacuated After Heavy Rain Hits Kerala
outlookindia.com
2019-08-08T11:42:04+0530

Two women were dead, and more than 100 people evacuated after heavy rain lashed several parts of Kerala, officials said.

On Wednesday, a 50-year-old woman, Kara, died after a tree fell over her house in Palakkad district's Attapady. Twenty-four-year-old Alady Muthu fell unconscious and died after her house in Panamaram village in Wayanad was flooded.

More than 100 people in Nilambur in Malappuram district were evacuated from their houses.

A red alert has been issued by the authorities in Idukki, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for an emergency meeting to discuss the situation.

Nilambur police official A.P. Sunil told the media that while they transferred around 100 people to safer places, some have refused leave their houses. "If they do not come out on their own, they will be forcefully taken out," he said.

Idukki, Kannur and Kottayam districts are also witnessing heavy rains. Traffic on the Kannur-Kozhikode national highway has been affected.

 

(IANS)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kerala Weather: Rains Floods National
Next Story : Flood Situation Worsens In Western Maharashtra; Water Enters Sangli Prison
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters