Twitter Rolls Out New Voice Messaging Feature For Users In India, Brazil, Japan: Reports

Twitter on Wednesday introduced a new voice messaging feature for users in India, Brazil and Japan, reports claimed.

According to reports, users can now send voice messages through DMs (direct messages). The new feature is being rolled out in a phased manner in the three countries.

The voice messages, however, are restricted to 140 seconds just like voice tweets.

The new feature is available for both Android and iOS users.

“India is a priority market for Twitter and that is why we're constantly testing new features and learning from people's experience on the service here. We're excited to bring the voice messages in DMs experiment to the country and give people a new way to express themselves and help them connect through the nuances, emotion, and empathy built by hearing someone's voice,” NDTV quoted Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India as saying.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine