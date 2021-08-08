Twitter Row: Rahul Gandhi's Account 'Locked' Not Blocked, Says Congress

The Congress party on Saturday seemed to see-saw between two stands after it first claimed that Twitter had suspended Rahul Gandhi's account but later said the account was 'temporarily locked'. Amid a row over Gandhi's account on the microblogging site, Twitter responded by saying it had not suspended the account, prompting the party to change its stance.

As per party sources, some features of Gandhi's account have been temporarily limited, restricting the leader from tweeting, retweeting, following, uploading fleets or liking tweets. Gandhi can only browse the platform and send direct messages to his followers.

The action by Twitter came over a controversial post of Gandhi with a picture of him meeting the family of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who died here following an alleged sexual assault. Twitter has deemed that the account violated its rules against posting private information following complaints by the NHRC.

Twitter has communicated that all the features of the account could be restored in 12 hours once the tweet violating its rules is deleted by him, the sources said.

Sources in the party claimed that Gandhi had done nothing wrong and they had the consent of the family of the girl for posting the photograph.

"Shri @RahulGandhi's Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration," the Congress tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

"Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind!" the party said.

Responding to queries about Congress' claim, Twitter said it can confirm that the account has not been suspended and continues to be in service.

When an account is suspended, Twitter removes it from a global view, the microblogging platform said.

Tagging its previous tweet, the Congress later tweeted, "The account has been temporarily locked."

Posting a picture of his meeting with the girl's family on Wednesday, Gandhi had tweeted in Hindi: "Parents' tears are saying only one thing -- their daughter, the daughter of this country, deserves justice. And I am with them on this path to justice."

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had asked the Delhi Police and Twitter on Wednesday to take action over Gandhi posting the photo of the girl's family on the microblogging website, saying it violates the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Gandhi met the girl's family members on Wednesday and asserted that he is with them on the path to justice and "will not back down even an inch".



(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine