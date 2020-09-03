Twitter Account Of PM Modi’s Personal Website Hacked, Cryptic Tweets Posted

The Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website and the mobile app was hacked early Thursday and several cryptic tweets were posted from the handle.

However, Prime Minister's personal Twitter handle remained unaffected by this incident.

Early on Thursday, several cryptic tweets were posted on Twitter handle narendramodi_in. Later, Twitter confirmed to several media organisations that they were aware of the hack and had taken steps to secure the account.

"We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

One of tweets on the Twitter account of PM Modi’s personal website read: "I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19, Now India begin with crypto currency, Kindly Donate eth to 0xae073DB1e5752faFF169B1ede7E8E94bF7f80Be6."

"Yes this account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall," read another tweet.

In July, unidentified hackers broke into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians, celebrities and major companies in an apparent Bitcoin scam.

The ruse included bogus tweets from former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were also hacked. The fake tweets tweets offered to send USD 2,000 for every USD 1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.

