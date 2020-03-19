On the completion of three years of his government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that his administration created an atmosphere of development and turned challenges into opportunities.



The Chief Minister held a press conference at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow and said the BJP leadership showed its trust in him and handed over the reins of the largest state.



"The circumstances of that time are not hidden from anyone. There was no such thing as law and order and the development was in shambles. People had stopped trusting the constitutional institutions. The circumstances were challenging. We turned those challenges into opportunities," Adityanath said. “Today we have managed to create an atmosphere of development, trust and good governance in the state. We have set new standards of development in every field.”



The Chief Minister underwent precautionary thermal screening for Coronavirus before presenting the report card for his three-year term.



Adityanath said that his government is working on the formula of "Paritranaya Sadhuna Vinashay Cha Dushkritam" and as a result, "not a single riot occurred in the state in the three years". He said that organised crime was curbed in 2019 as compared to 2016.



The Chief Minister said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 30 lakh poor people have been provided housing in rural and urban areas.



He said health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh is being provided to people. "Advance life support ambulance service has been made available in every district in the state. A total of 12 medical colleges were built in the state from the period of 1947 to 2016. Our government is going to construct 30 new medical colleges," Adityanath said.



The UP Chief Minister said his government was working towards doubling the income of farmers. "One crore and 87 lakh farmers are getting the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. The loan of 86 lakh farmers has been waived off with the help of Rs 36 thousand crore. Our government is constantly working towards doubling the income of farmers. The cane price payment was pending since 2010. Our government has paid over Rs 92 thousand crore of sugarcane dues," he added.