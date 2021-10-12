Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Turn Off Cars At Red Lights, Avoid Vehicles Once A Week: Kejriwal Urges Delhiites To Reduce 'Local' Pollution

The Delhi government has come up with several measures including the 'Red Light On Vehicle Off' campaign starting from October 18 to reduce pollution generated locally.

Turn Off Cars At Red Lights, Avoid Vehicles Once A Week: Kejriwal Urges Delhiites To Reduce 'Local' Pollution
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Trending

Turn Off Cars At Red Lights, Avoid Vehicles Once A Week: Kejriwal Urges Delhiites To Reduce 'Local' Pollution
outlookindia.com
2021-10-12T14:39:50+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 2:39 pm

In a bid to bring down pollution in the city ahead of winters, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has put the onus of reducing air pollution on the residents.  On Tuesday, Kejriwal urged Delhiites to help bring down pollution in the city by giving up vehicle use once a week and turning off engines of vehicles at red lights.

The CM also blamed neighbouring states burning stubble for the deteriorating air quality and noted that pollution caused locally was within safe limits.

"I have been tweeting air quality data for the past one month. It shows pollution has started increasing because neighbouring states did not help their farmers who are forced to burn paddy straw stubble," he said.

Related Stories

Delhi To Get Rs 18 Crore As 'Green Funds' Under NCAP To Mitigate Air Pollution

Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates Delhi's First Smog Tower: All You Need To Know

The chief minister said that it is high time that Delhiites took responsibility to bring pollution down.

It is necessary that every individual takes responsibility and contributes to the three measures including the 'Red Light On Vehicle Off' campaign starting from October 18, to at least reduce pollution generated locally, he said.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Experts say keeping vehicle engines off at red lights could save Rs 250 crore and reduce pollution by 13-20 percent, he said.

He also urged people to use public transport or car pool to avoid use of their own vehicle at least once in a week. 

People should also become eyes and ears of the Delhi government by reporting incidents of pollution like garbage burning so that it could be checked, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Arvind Kejriwal Air Quality Air Pollution Delhi National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Covid Expert Panel Approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin For Children Between 2-18

Covid Expert Panel Approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin For Children Between 2-18

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Minister's Son Ashish Mishra Taken To Crime Branch Office For Interrogation

Some Dent Country's Image In The Name Of Human Rights Violations: PM Modi On NHRC Foundation Day

Army Chief MM Naravane On Four Day Visit To Sri Lanka, Security Ties On Upswing

Arms Licensing Racket: CBI Raids Baseer Ahmad Khan's Home Week After His Removal As LG Advisor

Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi Pays Her Respects To Slain Farmers, Ashish Mishra Interrogated

Arms Licensing Racket: CBI Raids Residence Of Baseer Khan, Former Advisor To J&K Lt. Governor

J&K: Five Militants Gunned Down By Security Forces In Separate Encounters In Shopian

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from India

India Logs 14,313 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Lowest In 224 Days

India Logs 14,313 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Lowest In 224 Days

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Rakesh Asthana's Appointment As Delhi Police Chief

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Rakesh Asthana's Appointment As Delhi Police Chief

Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day

Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day

J&K: Three Militants Including One Involved In Killing Of Migrant Hawker Gunned Down In Shopian

J&K: Three Militants Including One Involved In Killing Of Migrant Hawker Gunned Down In Shopian

Read More from Outlook

Covid Expert Panel Approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin For Children Between 2-18

Covid Expert Panel Approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin For Children Between 2-18

Outlook Web Desk / The expert panel's recommendations have been forwarded to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval.

Some Dent Country's Image In The Name Of Human Rights Violations: PM Modi On NHRC Foundation Day

Some Dent Country's Image In The Name Of Human Rights Violations: PM Modi On NHRC Foundation Day

Outlook Web Desk / PM Narendra Modi was speaking at the foundation day of the National Human Right Commission where dignitaries like Home Minister Amit Shah and retired justice Arun Misra were also present.

Maxwell Calls Online Trolls ‘Garbage, Disgusting’ After RCB Suffer Heartbreaking Exit

Maxwell Calls Online Trolls ‘Garbage, Disgusting’ After RCB Suffer Heartbreaking Exit

PTI / Not only Maxwell but his RCB and Australian teammate Dan Christian and his pregnant wife Jorgia Dunn were also subjected to online abuse.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi Pays Her Respects To Slain Farmers, Ashish Mishra Interrogated

Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi Pays Her Respects To Slain Farmers, Ashish Mishra Interrogated

Outlook Web Desk / Farmer unions on Tuesday are observing Shaheed Kisan Diwas on October 12 which includes a mass prayer meeting and candlelight vigils in honour of the four farmers killed last week.

Advertisement