Tripura Fights Covid-19 With Spot Antigen Tests And Heavy Fines For Violators

As the Covid-19 positivity rate across Tripura is steady at above five per cent with capital Agartala being the epicentre where the number is almost double, the state government after introducing weekend curfew has now started spot antigen test. The government has also introduced heavy fines for anyone found without a proper mask or not maintaining social distancing said a senior state government officer here.

“Six joint enforcement teams consisting of officials from the police, health and district administration are keeping vigil and monitoring the busy spots including markets, bus terminus and roads in the capital city,” said Ashim Saha, Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sadar Sub-division who is heading the teams.

For the first offenders, the fine is Rs 200 and if caught for the second, the fine will amount to Rs 400 for not wearing a proper mask or mouth and nose covering and Rs 1,000 for not maintaining social distancing.

"Those being detected not following Covid-appropriate behaviour are being fined and we are also doing spot antigen testing. If detected positive, they shall either be sent to institutional or home isolation," Saha said. "Testing and fines are being done in large numbers so that people do not unnecessarily come out in public without protecting themselves and become a threat for others,” he added.

Random testing was started on Monday and 41 tests were conducted on the first day during which one person from Jatanbari in southern Tripura was detected positive. On Tuesday, one woman from Bishalghar in Sepahaijalout tested positive out of the 59 persons who were tested.

Both were sent to Covid care centres in their respective district.

The Tripura government has, meanwhile, involved various market committees and local clubs to help in monitoring that proper Covid appropriate behaviour is being maintained besides random testing and vaccination.

