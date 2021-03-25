Travelling Via Air? Here's A List Of Covid-19 Restrictions For Passengers By State Governments

India is witnessing a probable second wave of Covid-19 with the country reporting 53,476 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike this year so far.

While the vaccination drive is at its pace across the country, state administrations have closed schools, reduced the allowed workforce in institutions, and put lockdown restrictions in various areas.

The authorities are maintaining the importance of following social distancing measures and quarantine guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19. Railways and airlines have also placed certain quarantine guidelines for travellers from different states.

Here's the list of state-wise quarantine guidelines put in place by state governments for those travelling via flights in view of rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Delhi

Health screening:

The covid-19 test is not required.

The thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival.

Quarantine requirements:

When arriving from a domestic city/state: 7 days of home quarantine is required.

When arriving from an international destination: Please refer to the section below to know the detailed quarantine rules.

Constitutional and Govt. functionaries, as well as their staff members, are exempted from 7 days of home quarantine.

Travel requirements:

When arriving from a domestic city/state: Passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app.

When arriving from an international destination: Please refer to the section below to know the detailed travel rules and requirements.

Haryana

Health screening:

The covid-19 test is not required.

The thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival.

Quarantine requirements:

No quarantine required

Travel requirements:

Passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app.

Jammu and Kashmir

Health screening:

The covid-19 test is mandatory for all passengers.

For Srinagar: Defense personnel are exempted from the test.

For Jammu: Defense personnel arriving for duty are exempted from the test.

Quarantine requirements:

No institutional quarantine required. However, if passengers are tested positive, they will be asked to home quarantine for 14 days.

Travel requirements:

Passengers are required to fill up the ICMR Health Form on arrival.

Passengers are required to undergo the Covid-19 test at the airport.

All passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app.

Punjab

Health screening:

The thermal screening will be conducted for all passengers.

Quarantine requirements:

When arriving from a domestic city/state: No quarantine required.

When arriving from an international destination: When arriving from an international destination arriving in Punjab will be tested by RAT kits at the airport in case of unavailability of RT-PCR report for a test conducted within 96 hours of arrival. Passengers will be required to home quarantine for 7 days.

Travel requirements:

All passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app.

All passengers must register on COVA Punjab App before commencing their journey.

Chandigarh

Health screening:

The thermal screening will be done for all passengers.

Quarantine requirements:

No quarantine required.

Travel requirements:

Passengers are required to fill a health declaration form upon arrival.

All passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app.

All passengers must register on COVA Punjab App before commencing their journey.

Uttar Pradesh

Health screening:

The thermal screening will be done for all passengers.

Passengers arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra will require an RT-PCR negative report from ICMR accredited labs done within the last 72 hours.

Quarantine requirements:

When arriving from a domestic city/state: 14 days of home quarantine.

Exception: Passengers exiting Uttar Pradesh within 7 days of arrival shall be exempted from mandatory quarantine subject to validation of return/onward travel.

When arriving from an international destination: Please refer to the section below to know the detailed travel rules and requirements.

Travel requirements:

Passengers will need to register on the state website before they exit the arrival hall using this weblink



Passengers exiting Uttar Pradesh within 7 days of arrival shall be exempted from mandatory quarantine subject to validation of return/onward travel.

All passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app.

Uttarakhand

Health screening:

Thermal screening shall be conducted for all passengers.

Covid test will be complimentary for all passengers. Passengers with positive Covid-19 results will be sent to the quarantine centre for further processing.

Any official of Uttarakhand on return to the state after 5 days shall get the Covid-19 test done.

Quarantine requirements:

No quarantine for travellers coming to Uttarakhand with less than 7 days. Visitors will have to provide residence/stay addresses to authorities.

Home quarantine for visitors coming for more than 7 days.

10 days of institutional quarantine for Army & Paramilitary Personnel.

Govt. officials from State & Center, Judges of Supreme & High court and other judicial officers, MP’s & MLA of Uttarakhand and support staff are exempted from quarantine.

All passengers will be exempted from home quarantine if they arrive with RT- PCR/TrueNAT/CBNAAT/Antigen test with a negative report of not more than 96 hours before arrival. This is not mandatory.

If the passenger is found positive, the state authorities will follow the necessary protocols.

Travel requirements:

All passengers travelling to Uttarakhand need to register on the state website

All passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Health screening:

The thermal screening will be done for all passengers.

Passengers carrying RT-PCR report not older than 48 hours from departure can proceed with their onward journey.

Quarantine requirements:

No institutional or home quarantine for passengers with a negative RTPCR test report.

Travel requirements:

All passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app.

All incoming passengers arriving at the airport shall have to carry RTPCR negative test reports issued from ICMR approved lab, subject to the condition that RT-PCR test should have been taken within 48 hours prior to commencement of journey.

Any passenger arriving without an RT-PCR negative test report will be deported on the same flight.

Travel to North, Middle & Little Andaman Island is not permitted for tourism purpose till further orders.

Assam

Health screening:

The thermal screening will be conducted upon arrivals.

Covid-19 swab test will be conducted upon arrivals.

Travel requirements:

Passengers with valid return tickets within 24 hours are exempted from quarantine.

For Assam, since the Antigen test is available, the following shall be the steps for arriving passengers from other states.

If the test result is positive, the passenger will be moved to the Covid-19 facility for further processing.

If the results are negative, a swab test will be done and sent for the RT-PCR Covid-19 test also. The passenger will be allowed to proceed and home quarantine for 5 days within which RT-PCR results will be shared.

Passengers not willing to quarantine can avail the RT-PCR results within 60 mins.

If the passenger does not wish to home quarantine, district administration will facilitate the quarantine option in a hotel. The expenses will need to be paid by the passengers

Exception to quarantine and Covid test:

Foreign dignitary/diplomats belonging to any embassy or diplomatic mission in India on an official visit.

Officials of multilateral funding agencies like world bank, ADB, JICA etc. on an official visit.

Officials of investigation/intelligence/agencies such as NIA, CBI, ED, IB on an official visit covert visit.

Official of income tax on an official visit.

Passengers returning to the state within 24 hours of departure.

Asymptomatic child below 10 years. However, parents may opt for test at designated Covid 19 test centers.

Persons who have undergone Covid-19 RT-PCR test from ICMR approved centers not before 72 hours of their arrival at Assam and their results are negative.

Pregnant women

Elderly passenger above 75 years

The person due to attend the funeral of immediate relation Symptomatic passenger shall undergo RT-PCR test also

Bihar

Health screening:

The thermal screening will be conducted upon arrival.

Passengers arriving from Kerala, Maharashtra and Punjab will require an RT-PCR negative report from ICMR accredited labs done within the last 72 hours.

Passengers not carrying the RT-PCR negative report will have to undergo an RT- PCR test upon arrival.

Quarantine requirements:

No quarantine required.

Travel requirements:

All passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app.

Chhattisgarh

Health screening:

Health screening will be conducted upon arrival.

Quarantine requirements:

Institutional quarantine for only for symptomatic passengers till the test results are available.

Travel requirements:

Not mandatory to apply for an e-pass.

Jharkhand

Health screening:

The thermal screening will be conducted for all passengers.

Quarantine requirements:

No quarantine.

Travel requirements:

Passengers are advised to self-monitor health for 14 days.

All passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app.

Odisha

Health screening:

Mandatory antigen test for all passengers above the age of 55 years.

Screening as per Covid protocol & on-site Rapid Antigen Test for all symptomatic passengers arriving from the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab & Chhattisgarh.

Quarantine requirements:

7 days of mandatory home isolation for all passengers arriving from the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab & Chhattisgarh.

Exception: For asymptomatic passengers who have an RT-PCR negative report not earlier than 72 hours before boarding or a Covid vaccination final certificate.

Travel requirements:

All passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app.

West Bengal

Health screening:

Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers.

It is mandatory for passengers arriving from Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka & Telangana to carry a Covid negative report from an ICMR approved lab not earlier than 72 hours of arrival into the state of West Bengal.

Symptomatic passengers shall be taken to the nearest facility for Covid19 test.

Quarantine requirements:

14 days of self-monitoring for all asymptomatic passengers.

For symptomatic passengers, the health authorities will decide the quarantine requirement on case basis.

When arriving from an international destination: Please refer to the section below to know the detailed travel rules and requirements.

Travel requirements:

When arriving from a domestic city/state: All passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app. All passengers must fill up and submit the declaration form using Sandhane App developed by H&FW Department West Bengal.

When arriving from an international destination: Please refer to the section below to know the detailed travel rules and requirements.

Goa

Health screening:

None.

Quarantine requirements:

None.

Travel requirements:

All passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app.

Gujarat

Health screening:

Thermal screening will be done for all passengers.

Quarantine requirements:

When arriving from a domestic city/state: Passengers who are asymptomatic and entering Gujarat will not be quarantined, however they are advised to self-monitor their health for 14 days.

When arriving from an international destination: Please refer to the section below to know the detailed travel rules and requirements. It is mandatory for all When arriving from an international destination arriving in Surat to fill an online "Novel corona self-reporting form" and to download "SMC Covid-19 Tracker" app.

Travel requirements:

All passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app.

Madhya Pradesh

Health screening:

Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers.

Quarantine requirements:

Not required.

Travel requirements:

All passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app.

All passengers are required to download the Indore 311 App & selfregister before arrival.

Undertaking form will be taken for home quarantine for 14 days in case passengers develop Covid-19 symptoms.

All passengers are required to update their health status on Indore 311 App for 14 days.

For business travellers, there is no restriction if stay is less than 3 days. While exiting the airport, passengers need to inform admin officials about the short stay.

Rajasthan

Health screening:

Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers.

Covid-19 test shall be done for all symptomatic passengers.

It is mandatory for passengers arriving from Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana & Punjab to carry a Covid-19 negative report from an ICMR approved lab not earlier than 72 hours of arrival into the state of Rajasthan.

Quarantine requirements:

14 days of voluntary home quarantine for all passengers.

Symptomatic passengers shall be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility.

Travel requirements:

All passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app.

All passengers must submit a Self-Health Declaration and go through the screening process.

Pune

Health screening:

Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers.

Mandatory for passengers arriving from NCR/Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, and Kerala to carry RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours before scheduled time of landing.

Quarantine requirements:

No quarantine & hand stamping for asymptomatic passengers.

Travel requirements:

All passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app.

Passenger not having RT-PCR report must undergo RT-PCR test at the airport at their own expense. Submit contact details to authorities in case the test result come positive.

Mumbai

Health screening:

Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers.

Mandatory for passengers arriving from NCR/Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, and Kerala to carry RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours before scheduled time of landing.

Quarantine requirements:

When arriving from a domestic city/state: No quarantine or hand stamping for asymptomatic passengers.

When arriving from an international destination: Please refer to the section below to know the detailed travel rules and requirements.

Travel requirements:

All passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app.

Passenger not having RT-PCR report must undergo RT-PCR test at the airport at their own expense.

Submit contact details with authorities in case the test results come positive.

When arriving from an international destination: Please refer to the section below to know the detailed travel rules and requirements.

Telangana

Health screening:

Thermal screening will be done for all passengers.

Quarantine requirements:

When arriving from a domestic city/state: No quarantine required.

When arriving from an international destination: Please refer to the section below to know the detailed travel rules and requirements.

Travel requirements:

When arriving from an international destination: Please refer to the section below to know the detailed travel rules and requirements.

Karnataka

Health screening:

No health screening is done.

Quarantine requirements:

No quarantine required.

Travel requirements:

When arriving from an international destination: Please refer to the section below to know the detailed travel rules and requirements.

It is compulsory for passengers arriving from Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab and Chandigarh to carry a Covid negative report from an ICMR approved lab not earlier than 72 hours of arrival into the state of Karnataka.

Kerala

Health screening:

Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers.

Covid-19 test for symptomatic passengers.

Quarantine requirements:

When arriving from a domestic city/state: 14 days of home quarantine for all passengers.

When arriving from an international destination: Please refer to the section below to know the detailed travel rules and requirements.

Exception to quarantine:

Passengers who visit the state for a short period for purposes like business, official, trade, medical, court cases, property management or any such purposes will be exempted.

Government has allowed them to visit the State for a period up to 7 days without mandatory quarantine only after obtaining entry passes through Covid19 jagratha portal.

They shall provide the details of local itinerary along with the purpose of visit and local accommodation and contact person. Any deviations from this, during visit, shall be informed to the authorities with valid reasons.

Travel requirements:

All passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app.

All passengers shall be required to register their details on https://Covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/ and obtain e-pass.

Upon arrival, passengers are required to show their e-pass to the health officials at the airport and undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

All passengers intending to visit any other state or union territory after entering Kerala shall be required to have the entry pass for Kerala and the state or union territory, he/she intends to visit.

Tamil Nadu

Health screening:

When arriving from a domestic city/state: Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers. No Covid-19 testing for passengers arriving from other airports in Tamil Nadu. Covid testing will be done to only symptomatic persons coming from other states/UT/countries.

Passengers who undergo a test on arrival and are: Found to be positive and symptomatic – will be taken to hospital isolation. Found to be negative and asymptomatic – will remain in home quarantine for 14 days. Found to be negative and symptomatic – will be taken to hospital isolation and decided based on medical opinion.

When arriving from an international destination: Please refer to the section below to know the detailed travel rules and requirements. The State Government has clarified that RT-PCR test is mandatory on arrival at the airport to the passenger's (including crew members) who are arriving from the United Kingdom to Tamil Nadu.

Quarantine requirements:

When arriving from a domestic city/state: 14 days of home quarantine for all passengers arriving in Tamil Nadu from other states/UT. Symptomatic passengers will be required to go for institutional quarantine till the time Covid-19 test results are available, at the discretion of health officials, after which they will be required to complete the remaining period of 14 days of home quarantine. Business travelers visiting Tamil Nadu for a short stay of 72 hours are exempt from home quarantine norms. In such cases the individual shall furnish a valid return document.

When arriving from an international destination: Please refer to the section below to know the detailed travel rules and requirements. 3. Travel requirements: When arriving from a domestic city/state: All customers coming from other states/UTs/countries are mandatorily required to obtain auto generated e-pass through https://tnepass.tnega.org/#/user/pass. All passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app. When arriving from an international destination: Please refer to the section below to know the detailed travel rules and requirements.

Varanasi

For passengers arriving in Varanasi from Maharashtra and Kerala, below shall apply:

If the passengers are not carrying the RT-PCR negative report, then they will undergo the Rapid Antigen Test at Varanasi Airport.

Any passengers found with symptoms and not carrying the RT-PCR negative report will undergo RT-PCR test at Varanasi Airport.

Both Rapid Antigen test and RT-PCR test will be administered free of cost by the state authorities.

Quarantine requirements:

When arriving from a domestic city/state, passengers are required to home quarantine for 14 days.

Exception: Passengers exiting Uttar Pradesh within 7 days of arrival shall be exempted from mandatory quarantine subject to validation of return/onward travel.

When arriving from an international destination: Please refer to the section below to know the detailed travel rules and requirements.

Travel requirements:

Passengers arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra will require RT-PCR negative reports from ICMR accredited labs done within the last 72 hours.

Passengers will need to register on the state website before they exit the arrival hall using this web link: https://reg.upCovid.in or calling on 1800-180-5145.

Passengers exiting Uttar Pradesh within 7 days of arrival shall be exempted from mandatory quarantine subject to validation of return/onward travel.

All passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app.

