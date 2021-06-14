Travelling Abroad For Studies, Work? Delhi Organising Special Covid Vaccine Camps; Details Here

June 14, 2021
The centre has been set up at the Navyug School on Mandir Marg.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 June 2021
The second dose of Covishield vaccine can be taken after a gap of 28 to 84 days
The Delhi government has some good news for the people – those who are planning to travel abroad for work, studies, or sports events, a dedicated vaccination facility will be functional in the national capital to administer the second dose of Covishield vaccine from today. 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that those traveling abroad for these specific reasons can get their second dose of the Covishield vaccine at this particular centre after a gap of just 28 days.

Where are the centres?

The centre has been set up at the Navyug School on Mandir Marg.

What documents you would need?

Those who wish to avail of the facility will have to carry their passports and relevant travel documents. According to officials, this facility will be available to those who need to undertake international travel within August 31.

The second dose of Covishield vaccine can be taken after a gap of 28 to 84 days at this center by students who have to go abroad for studies, people taking up jobs in foreign countries and athletes, sportspersons, and accompanying staff of the Indian contingent attending the International Olympics to be held in Tokyo, they said.

With PTI inputs

