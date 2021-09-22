Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Toolkit Case: SC Refuses To Lift Stay On Investigation Of Sambit Patra And Ex-CM Raman Singh

The plea by Chattisgarh government sought lifting of the stay on the investigation of BJP leader Sambit Patra and Ex-CM of Chhatisgarh Raman Singh.

Toolkit Case: SC Refuses To Lift Stay On Investigation Of Sambit Patra And Ex-CM Raman Singh
Supreme Court Of India

Trending

Toolkit Case: SC Refuses To Lift Stay On Investigation Of Sambit Patra And Ex-CM Raman Singh
outlookindia.com
2021-09-22T14:21:24+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 2:21 pm

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to entertain two separate appeals of the Chhattisgarh government against orders of the high court granting a stay on investigation in an FIR registered against senior BJP leader and former chief minister Raman Singh and the party spokesman Sambit Patra for their tweets in connection with the alleged fake toolkit case.

“Let the Chhattisgarh High Court decide the case. We know that in the entire country, there are people in different courts for stay, etc in this toolkit business. Why should we give separate preference to this case,” a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana told senior advocate A M Singhvi who appeared for the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government to assail the high court’s relief granted to the two BJP leaders.

The Chhattisgarh High Court on June 11 had passed two separate orders and granted interim reliefs in the same FIR lodged against Singh and Patra while noting that averments in the FIR reflected that “by the tweets, Congressmen are aggravated which clearly indicates that no public peace or tranquillity is being adversely affected and it is purely political rivalry between two political parties”.

Related Stories

Twitter Labels BJP Leader Sambit Patra's Tweet On Congress 'Toolkit' As 'Manipulated Media'

As soon as the bench commenced the hearing, the bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, expressed its views saying that the high court be allowed to decide the pleas of the BJP leaders in the criminal case.

Referring to the findings of the high court, Singhvi, assisted by lawyer Sumeer Sodhi, said, “What will the High court decide at this stage, look at the observations. Even if I go there, I must have a genuine hearing”.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

The high court said the petitioners are political persons and recorded the findings that no case is made out, he said, adding, “Now what is left for me to go back for.”

The bench, however, said: “Don’t waste your energy here. We are not inclined to interfere. Let the High Court decide the matter expeditiously. The SLPs (special leave petitions) are dismissed. Let the observations not come in the way of deciding the case on merits.”

The apex court requested the Chhattisgarh HC to decide expeditiously the pleas related to the fake toolkit case.

Earlier, the state government, through lawyer Sumeer Sodhi, had moved the top court against the high court orders granting stay of investigation in an FIR registered against the BJP leaders.

The high court had said it was “prima facie established that present FIR has been registered with political motives”.

In its appeal against the order in Raman Singh case, the state government said that on June 11 at the stage of admission, the high court vide the impugned order not only admitted the frivolous petition but also erroneously granted an interim relief sought by the accused/ Respondent number 1 (Raman Singh) by staying the investigation arising out of the FIR.

It sought setting aside of the orders on the ground that the top court has time and again held that extraordinary powers of the high court under Article 226 of the Constitution ought to be used sparingly and in rarest of rare cases.

The state government has further said that the high court erred in exercising such powers and staying the entire investigation as a nascent stage especially when ex-facie offence of forgery is made out and is writ large.

It said the state has been carrying out an investigation in accordance with law and considering the pandemic, has been fair in its conduct and the accused was given an opportunity to be present at his own house as per the notice sent to him and when the second notice was sent to him, he was given an option to be present through his lawyer.

The high court completely overlooked these aspects while returning a finding against the state government that the FIR has been lodged with “political motives”, it said.

The state government further said that the defence of the accused ought not to be looked at the stage of quashing; however, in the present case the high court seems to have been wrongly swayed by the submission of the accused that he was not the author of the document and further that one “Team Bharat” was the actual author of the document.

It said that the impugned order is ex-facie illegal, perverse and in stark derogation of the settled principles of law vis-à-vis the powers of the High Court to interfere at the nascent stage of investigation, therefore, deserves to be set aside.

The state government took similar grounds in the appeal filed in the case of Sambit Patra and sought setting aside of the order.

It has in interim sought an ex-parte stay of ad-interim orders granting stay of the impugned order dated June 11 passed by the High Court.

On May 19, an FIR was lodged based on the complaint of Akash Sharma, the president of the National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) Chhattisgarh unit, with the allegation that Singh, Patra and others had circulated fabricated content on social media platforms using a fake letterhead of the Congress by projecting it as a toolkit developed by the party.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Raman Singh Sambit Patra Chhattisgarh New Delhi National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

UK Puts Covishield Back Under Approved List: What It Means For Indian Travelers

UK Puts Covishield Back Under Approved List: What It Means For Indian Travelers

Active COVID-19 Cases Lowest In 186 Days In India

Suspected Body Of Army Soldier Found In Kashmir Village A Year After Militants Abducted Him

SC Rejects Centre's Request To Postpone Women's Entry In NDA By One Year

SC Declines Shree Padmanabha Swamy Temple's Plea Seeking Exemption From Audit.

WHO Chief Lauds India's Decision To Resume Export Of Covid-19 Vaccines

Owaisi's House Attacked, 5 Arrested. 'BJP Is Responsible For Their Radicalization', He Says

SAARC Summit Stands Cancelled As Pakistan Insists On Taliban's Participation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

More from India

Modi's Visit Critical To Strengthening US-India Partnership, Say US Lawmakers

Modi's Visit Critical To Strengthening US-India Partnership, Say US Lawmakers

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Appointed New IAF Chief

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Appointed New IAF Chief

Covid-19: Relief As R-Value Drops Below 1 In India, Big Cities Still At Risk

Covid-19: Relief As R-Value Drops Below 1 In India, Big Cities Still At Risk

Read More from Outlook

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Seema Guha / Apart from in-person meetings with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, PM Modi will address the UNGA and Quad summits and may share India's concerns on use of Afghanistan as a terror hub.

UK Puts Covishield Back Under Approved List: What It Means For Indian Travelers

UK Puts Covishield Back Under Approved List: What It Means For Indian Travelers

Outlook Web Desk / The updated advisory means that Indians fully vaccinated with Covishield will no longer be required to undergo compulsory 10-day self-isolation at home or declared location on entry to England.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Outlook Web Bureau / The IPL, however, said that 'tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead.'

Suspected Body Of Jawan Found In Kashmir Village Year After Militants Abducted Him

Suspected Body Of Jawan Found In Kashmir Village Year After Militants Abducted Him

Naseer A Ganai / Shakir Manzoor, 24, was abducted and killed by militants when he was returning to celebrate Eid with his family in Kashmir’s Shopian on August 2, 2020.

Advertisement