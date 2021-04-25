To Tackle Covid-19 Surge, Jammu And Kashmir Govt Imposes 34-Hour Curfew

Amid the second wave of the pandemic sweeping across the country, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed a 34-hour curfew in the Union Territory on Saturday.

The curfew, which was imposed at 8 pm on Saturday will remain effective till 6 am on Monday.

Police have been patrolling across the UT, urging people to stay at home.

The J&K administration’s move is aimed at breaking the chain of Covid-19 infections in the region, which have been on the rise, lately.

While cases are increasing in J&K, the situation has not turned disastrous as Covid-19 patients have been able to get admitted to hospitals and avail ventilator beds and oxygen cylinders.

During the curfew, all public activities will be banned and markets will be shut. However, essential and emergency services will be permitted.

The curfew comes in the backdrop of the UT logging 2,030 Covid-19 infections on Saturday. Of the new cases, 1,834 cases were reported in Jammu while 1,196 cases were reported in the Valley. The region also witnessed 15 Covid-19 fatalities.

The Covid-19 caseload in J&K stands at 1,58,374, with 18,064 active cases. As many as 944 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease, so far.

The government has also announced that it will provide free of cost Covid-19 vaccines to all adults in the region from May 1.

