TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Alleges 'BJP Goons' Attacked His Car With Sticks In Tripura

People of Tripura replaced thieves with dacoits: TMC all India GS Abhishek Banerjee

Agartala

Cautioning Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb against attack on a single supporter of his party, TMC all India general secretary Abhisekh Banerjee said that the reverse count of BJP government in Tripura has started from today.

The declaration was made during a press conference in a hotel here after returning from Udaipur where Banerjee offered his prayer to Mata Tripurasundari.

The TMC leader alleged that the CM of Tripura, on one hand, says ‘atithi devo bhavah’ (guests are like gods) but on the other hand he left BJP supporters to attack his vehicle with sticks and rods, which proves that the party in power here is very scared of the TMC.

Banerjee, who is the TMC MP from Diamond Harbour of West Bengal, was on a one day visit to the state following the ‘home arrest of 23 IPAC team members who had come to Tripura on a TMC assignment for ground survey’.

He alleged that on the way to Udaipur his convoy was attacked at various spots by BJP goons.

BJP supporters raised ‘go back' slogans at At more than ten places and stopped his convoy mutiple times. It took the convoy more than two hours to cover a distance of around 60 km which generally takes between 50 minutes to one hour.

Abhishek further alleged police personnel were present in all those spots but they remained mere spectators.

The TMC leader added that CM Deb, also the Home Minister of the state during the recent election in West Bengal, took part in several political rallies in the state without facing any hurdle. However, the treatment meted out to outsiders visiting Tripura reflected the condition of democracy in the state.

The TMC GS in presence of senior Ministers Malay Ghatak, Bratya Basu and other leaders said that in Tripura’s politics Left and Congress are no more strong forces. He also appealed to supporters of these parties to join hands with the TMC and become a strong voice of the Opposition here against the BJP.

Abhishek further appealed to all anti-BJP forces to form an alliance with TMC so that BJP can be stopped from coming back to power in the 2023 assembly election of Tripura.

Abhishek alleged that before coming to power, the BJP had promised many things but kept none. Now people of the state are realizing that they have replaced thieves (Left Front) with dacoits (BJP), he added.

The TMC leader said several of the MLAs of Tripura including the ruling BJP were not only in contact with the TMC but also took part in meetings with them. However, he refrained from naming them at the moment.

In a challenge to the ruling government, Abhishek said that if TMC wants, it can immediately topple the Biplab Dev government but unlike the BJP, TMC does not believe in toppling an elected government.

Banerjee said that TMC has targeted Tripura and if required he and other leaders from Bengal shall visit Tripura every week. He, however, maintained that the face of the new government in Tripura under the TMC after the 2023 election will be someone from the state. Unlike the present government under CM Deb, it will not be a remote control government operated from Delhi or Gujarat.

Promising to return to Tripura for another trip to set up the organisational infrastructure of TMC in the state, Banerjee challenged Dev to stop him if he can.

