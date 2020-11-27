TMC MLA Mihir Goswami Leaves For Delhi, Likely To Join BJP: Sources

Disgruntled TMC MLA Mihir Goswami, who had expressed his desire to quit the party, left for New Delhi on Friday with BJP MP Nisith Pramanik, fuelling speculations over his next move. According to state BJP sources, Goswami might join the saffron camp this evening.

The TMC leadership declined to comment on the development. Goswami, could not be contacted for his comments.

Two days after senior TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh visited him at his residence, Goswami on Thursday said it will be difficult for him to continue his association with the party, as he will not put up with more humiliation.

The TMC MLA from Coochbehar Dakshin, who met Pramanik in October fuelling speculation over his future course of action, said on various occasions he had "digested insults", but continued to stick to the party because of his allegiance to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Goswami, who remained non-committal over his plans, on Thursday took to Facebook and said in a Bengali post, "It seems to be tough for me to remain within the Trinamool (Congress) with which I have been associated for 22 years."

The TMC had made several attempts to woo him back during the last few days.

