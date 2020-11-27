November 27, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  TMC MLA Mihir Goswami Leaves For Delhi, Likely To Join BJP: Sources

TMC MLA Mihir Goswami Leaves For Delhi, Likely To Join BJP: Sources

The TMC had made several attempts to pacify Goswami, during the last few days, sources said

PTI 27 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
TMC MLA Mihir Goswami Leaves For Delhi, Likely To Join BJP: Sources
Mihir Goswami
Twitter: @mlamihirgoswami
TMC MLA Mihir Goswami Leaves For Delhi, Likely To Join BJP: Sources
outlookindia.com
2020-11-27T15:23:02+05:30
Also read

Disgruntled TMC MLA Mihir Goswami, who had expressed his desire to quit the party, left for New Delhi on Friday with BJP MP Nisith Pramanik, fuelling speculations over his next move. According to state BJP sources, Goswami might join the saffron camp this evening.

The TMC leadership declined to comment on the development. Goswami, could not be contacted for his comments.

Two days after senior TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh visited him at his residence, Goswami on Thursday said it will be difficult for him to continue his association with the party, as he will not put up with more humiliation.

The TMC MLA from Coochbehar Dakshin, who met Pramanik in October fuelling speculation over his future course of action, said on various occasions he had "digested insults", but continued to stick to the party because of his allegiance to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Goswami, who remained non-committal over his plans, on Thursday took to Facebook and said in a Bengali post, "It seems to be tough for me to remain within the Trinamool (Congress) with which I have been associated for 22 years."

The TMC had made several attempts to woo him back during the last few days.

 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Farmers Allowed To Enter Delhi, Can Hold Protest At Burari Ground

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI West Bengal Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos