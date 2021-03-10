Tirath Singh Rawat Sworn In As Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Also read As Trivendra Singh Rawat Resigns, A Look At History Of Political Instability In Uttarakhand

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn in as the chief minister of Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Rawat is currently the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency as well as a national secretary of the party.

He replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat, who resigned from the CM’s post, on Tuesday. His resignation came after BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh, submitted a report to the BJP’s central leadership detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party, sources said

Tirath Singh Rawat, 56, was the BJP chief in Uttarakhand in 2013-15 and he also served as an MLA from the state in the past. According to sources, he was picked over other prominent candidates including Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

Congratulating Rawat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the former brings with him vast administrative and organisational experience.

Modi further expressed confidence that under Rawat's leadership, the state will continue to scale new heights of progress.

Rawat was chosen as the leader of the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party earlier in the day at a meeting of the party MLAs.

@TIRATHSRAWAT on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He brings with him vast administrative and organisational experience. I am confident under his leadership the state will continue to scale new heights of progress."

Known as a simple and down-to-earth leader, Tirath Singh Rawat has taken over the reins in Uttarakhand at a time when the BJP is preparing for the state Assembly polls due early next year. His cabinet will be sworn in the next few days.

