'Time For Pakistan To Accept Reality,' Says MEA After Abrogation Of Article 370

Days after Pakistan downgraded the diplomatic ties with India in wake of Central government's decison to strip Jammu and Kashmir of special status, Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that it was time for Pakistan to accept the reality.

The MEA statement comes a day after Pakistan suspended the Samjhauta train services with India.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that Pakistan was feeling nervous after India abrogated special status of Jammu and Kashmir. He said afer the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan will not be able to mislead the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan thinks it will not be able to mislead people if there is development in Jammu and Kashmir," Kumar said.

He said the steps by the central government were taken keeping in mind the best interests of J&K.

Kumar reitriated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belongs to India.

He further said that if Pakistan tries to internationalise Article 370, which he termed as an "internal matter", India will see what steps can be taken.

He termed the suspension of Samjhauta Express "unfortunate" and uniltaeral and said the Indian government regrets it.

Pakistan on Thursday stopped the Samjhauta Express at the Wagah border. The train that runs between Indian and Pakistan came with 117 passengers, including 48 Pakistanis.

Pakistan on Wednesday expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and decided to downgrade the diplomatic ties with India, alleging that New Delhi's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was "unilateral and illegal". Pakistan has banned Indian films from being screened in cinemas across the nation.

India on Monday revoked Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

