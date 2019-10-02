'Ticket For Sohna Seat Sold For Rs 5 Cr': Ex-Haryana Congress Chief Dr Ashok Tanwar

Former Haryana Congress chief Dr Ashok Tanwar on Wednesday alleged the party leadership was giving tickets to undeserving candidates and to those who joined Congress recently but were critical of it not long ago.

Addressing the Congress workers protesting outside the residence of party president Sonia Gandhi here, Tanwar said: "I have worked hard for years, but the people who joined the party 15 days ago are being given tickets by the party."

The former Haryana Congress chief alleged the ticket for the Sohna assembly seat in Gurugram was "sold for Rs 5 crore." He said the leadership in the state has been destroyed. "We have remained dedicated to the party. Why do you have to give tickets to those who recently joined the party, but were critical of the party earlier?"

Tanwar claimed that he had been approached by the BJP six times in the last three months, but he turned down the offer as he is "not hungry for power"

"I had personal issues with Randeep Singh Surjewala, but I set aside all those differences for the party's sake," he said.

Miffed over the issue, scores of Congress workers staged a protest earlier outside the residence of Gandhi. They also raised slogans against Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is the in-charge of the party's Haryana affairs.

In reply to a question, the agitating Congress workers took the name of senior party leaders -- Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Azad -- in one breath, who, according to them, are allegedly giving tickets to the wrong people.

Haryana will go to polls on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24.

(With inputs from ANI)