Three Militants Including LeT Commander Killed In Kashmir Encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Police Wednesday morning said three militants were killed in an overnight gunfight with the forces in Pulwama town, around 40 km south of Srinagar.

The police said among the killed militants, two were locals, and one hailed from Pakistan. The police identified him as LeT commander Aijaz alias Abu Huraira. The police have not disclosed the identity of two local militants.

The police said militants were killed after the forces laid a cordon around Pulwama town on Tuesday evening after having information about the presence of militants in the area. The police said as the joint team of forces moved towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants started firing at the forces, and in the ensuing encounter three militants were killed.

