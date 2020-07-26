'Threat Of Coronavirus Not Over Yet; Continue Social Distancing, Wearing Masks': PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann ki Baat radio programme on Sunday urged the country's youth to share stories of the armed forces' valour in Kargil War with others.

PM Modi also asked people to do and say things keeping in mind the welfare of soldiers fighting to guard the country's borders.

The country is observing the 21st anniversary of the victory in the Kargil War on Sunday.

The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil.

The prime minister also underlined the need to stay vigilant to tackle the threat of COVID-19. "Today, COVID19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than most other countries. We able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but the threat of Coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast many areas, we need to remain vigilant," he said.

"Focus on wearing masks and social distancing has to continue," the PM added.

He hailed the efforts of groups in various states including Bihar, Jharkhand and the Northeast in promoting local products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PM also urged the youth to resolve to make India self-reliant and free of pandemic as the country approaches 74th Independence Day.