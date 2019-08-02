Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti React Strongly To J&K Govt's Advisory To Amarnath Pilgrims, Tourists

﻿
The Jammu and Kashmir government has given a directive to the Amarnath Yatris and tourists to immediately make necessary arrangements to cut short their stay in the Valley amidst reports of "specific terror threats" to the pilgrimage.

02 August 2019
NC's Omar Abdullah and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti
2019-08-02T19:49:18+0530
The National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party reacted strongly to the security advisory on Friday asking Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir as soon as possible.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has given a directive to the Amarnath Yatris and tourists to immediately make necessary arrangements to cut short their stay in the Valley and return as soon as possible in the wake of intelligence inputs of "specific terror threats" to the pilgrimage.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the directive would do nothing to dampen the sense of fear that is prevailing in the Valley.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the Centre had resorted to "military might" and techniques like "psychological warfare" in the state.

Former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal asked if the administration was going to issue a separate advisory for the locals of Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)

Mehbooba Mufti Omar Abdullah J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu and kashmir J&K: Amarnath Shrine & Yatra Terror Alert
