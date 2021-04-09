Terrorist Hides In Mosque In Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian, Three Militants Killed In Encounter

April 09, 2021
Outlook Web Bureau 09 April 2021
Representational Image
At least one terrorist is believed to have taken refuge in a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Friday, after an overnight encounter with security forces, even as two ultras were gunned down in Pulwama district's Tral region.

The encounter which has now turned into a stand-off broke out on Thursday evening in the Shopian district, police said, adding that three militants were killed and four security forces personnel injured.

In a tweet from its official Twitter handle, Kashmir Zone Police wrote, "Brother of holed up #terrorist & local Imamsahab sent inside mosque to persuade the #terrorists to come out & #surrender. Efforts are on to save the mosque."

In an earlier tweet, the police had said that the chief of terror outfit Ansar Ghazwatul Hind was among those trapped.

"Chief of proscribed #terrorist outfit AGuH (JeM) trapped," it read.

In a separate encounter in Tral area of Pulwama on Friday morning, two unidentified militants were gunned down by security personnel, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)

