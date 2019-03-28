Tarun Gogoi Has Reached Understanding With Badruddin Ajmal to Ensure Son's Victory: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at the Congress and said the former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi has reached an understanding with AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal to ensure his son Gaurav Gogoi's victory in the coming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Addressing his second rally of the day in Assam, Shah said Gogoi and Ajmal fights during the day to show people that they are opponents "but do 'ILU-ILU' at night".

'ILU' was used as abbreviation for I love you in a song of the Bollywood blockbuster flick 'Saudagar' in the early 1990s by Bollywood director Subhash Ghai.

Continuing his tirade against Congress, Shah said "What does this mean? It means that they (Tarun Gogoi and Badruddin Ajmal) plan to fill Assam with illegal migrants for the win of Gogoi's son Gaurav.

"That is why Gogoi has gone to Ajmal," he claimd at an election rally.

BJP has launched a blitzkrieg against Congress in Assam alleging a secret understanding with AUIDF. Ajmal's party had announced that it would contest only three seats out of the total 14 in Assam.



Gaurav is the sitting MP from Kaliabor seat and is seeking a re-election for the second term from the same constituency.

"If we want to develop Assam, then infiltration has to stop. Congress cannot do that. Only Narendra Modi, Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma can do.

"If you make Modi the PM again, then forget about people, even birds will not be able to enter Assam," Shah said while campaigning for BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi, who is contesting in Jorhat seat.

