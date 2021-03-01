Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till March 31; Authorities Asked To Enforce Covid Norms; Check Details

Tamil Nadu has extended existing coronavirus-related restrictions till March 31, a state government order said. This means offices, shops, industrial and commercial establishments will continue with staggered working hours.

The state government, in its new order, instructed authorities to enforce strict Coronavirus rules to curb virus spread as well as take action against violators.

The earlier shutdown was imposed till 28 February, 2021.

"...the Government of Tamil Nadu hereby order to extend the State-wide lockdown till 24:00 hrs of 31.3.2021 under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 with various relaxations," the notification stated.

As per the order, the district administration should strictly enforce measures to prevent and manage Covid-19 and can "as far as possible use provisions of Section 144."

The order also said that there should be "strict adherence to the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)."

These include – Movement of passenger trains; air travel; metro trains; schools; higher educational institutions; hotels and restaurants; shopping malls, multiplexes and entertainment parks; yoga centres and gymnasiums etc.

"These SOPs shall be strictly enforced by the district authorities concerned, who shall be responsible for their strict observance," it added.

The following activity shall continue to remain prohibited until further orders.

Tamil Nadu recorded 479 fresh coronavirus cases and three more deaths, taking the overall caseload to 8.51 lakh and the toll to 12,496, the health department said on Sunday. Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 490 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,35,024, leaving 4,022 active cases in the state. All the three deceased were ailing with pre-existing comorbidity or chronic illness.

