May 30, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Take Action Against Hospitals Offering Covid Vaccine Package With Hotels: Centre To States

Take Action Against Hospitals Offering Covid Vaccine Package With Hotels: Centre To States

Private hospitals are giving package for Covid vaccination in collaboration with some hotels, which is against the guidelines, said additional secretary to Health ministry Manohar Agnani.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:50 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Take Action Against Hospitals Offering Covid Vaccine Package With Hotels: Centre To States
The central government has asked states and union territories to initiate legal or administrative action against institutions which are giving package for Covid vaccination in collaboration with hotels. (Representational image.).
PTI
Take Action Against Hospitals Offering Covid Vaccine Package With Hotels: Centre To States
outlookindia.com
2021-05-30T10:50:41+05:30
Also read

The central government has asked states and union territories to initiate legal or administrative action against institutions which are giving package for Covid vaccination in collaboration with hotels in violation of prescribed guidelines.

In a letter to all states and UTs, Additional Secretary to Health ministry Manohar Agnani said it has come to the notice of the Union health ministry that some private hospitals are giving package for Covid vaccination in collaboration with some hotels, which is against the guidelines issued for the National Covid Vaccination Program.

Apart from government Covid vaccination centre and private Covid vaccination centre, workplace, near home Covid vaccination centre for elderly and differently-abled persons to be organised at group housing societies, there are no other avenues to carry out vaccination under the national Covid Vaccination Program so vaccination carried out in star hotels is contrary to the guidelines and must be stopped immediately, Agnani was quoted as saying in the letter.

"Necessary legal and administrative actions should be initiated against such institutions. Therefore, you are also requested to monitor and ensure that National Covid Vaccination drive is carried out as per the prescribed guidelines," he added.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

CBSE, CISCE May Assess Class 12 Students Based On Results Of Last 3 Years

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau India COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Covid Second Wave Hospitals / Clinics National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos