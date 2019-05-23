﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Sushma Swaraj Congratulates PM Modi For 'Big Victory'

Sushma Swaraj Congratulates PM Modi For 'Big Victory'

'Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- Many Congratulations for securing such a big victory for the BJP. I am thankful to the people,' Foreign Affairs Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 May 2019
Sushma Swaraj Congratulates PM Modi For 'Big Victory'
External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj
File Photo
Sushma Swaraj Congratulates PM Modi For 'Big Victory'
outlookindia.com
2019-05-23T11:41:45+0530

Senior BJP leader and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked the people on the BJP's "big victory" in the Lok Sabha polls.

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power as it led in 295 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with 50, according to trends released Thursday by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- Many Congratulations for securing such a big victory for the BJP. I am thankful to the people," Swaraj tweeted.

With its allies, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance could win 343 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. In the last election, the NDA had 336 seats while BJP accounted for 282.

(PTI)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Sushma Swaraj Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results Lok Sabha Election Results Elections BJP Politics National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Scientists Discover Massive Water Reservoir On Mars
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters