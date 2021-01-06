January 06, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Reply On PIL Challenging Constitutional Validity Of New Farm Laws

Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Reply On PIL Challenging Constitutional Validity Of New Farm Laws

The plea also raised questions over the validity of 'the Constitution (3rd Amendment Act) of 1954' which allegedly empowered the Centre to frame the controversial laws on agriculture.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Reply On PIL Challenging Constitutional Validity Of New Farm Laws
Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Reply On PIL Challenging Constitutional Validity Of New Farm Laws
outlookindia.com
2021-01-06T20:00:01+05:30
Also read

The Supreme Court of India while hearing a plea challenging the constitutional validity of newly enacted three farm laws sought the centre’s reply on Wednesday.

The PIL says that the Parliament lacked the constitutional power to make legislation on the subject of agriculture.

The plea also raised questions over the validity of 'the Constitution (3rd Amendment Act) of 1954' which allegedly empowered the Centre to frame the controversial laws on agriculture.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, while issuing notice to the Ministry of Law and Justice on the PIL of lawyer M L Sharma, said it would hear on January 11 all the pleas challenging the new farm laws as also the ones raising issues related to the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders.

In a hearing conducted through video conferencing, the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, took note of the petition which also contended that the subject 'agriculture' has wrongly been put in the concurrent list in the Constitution by Parliament in 1954.

The bench also allowed the lawyer to amend his PIL in which he has also sought quashing of the three laws.

Earlier on November 19, the bench had restored the PIL of Sharma which was dismissed on October 12 and he was asked to approach the High Court instead.

The top court has already decided to hear pleas of RJD lawmaker from Rajya Sabha, Manoj Jha and DMK Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, Tiruchi Siva, and one by Rakesh Vaishnav of Chhattisgarh Kisan Congress against the three laws -- Farmers'' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers'' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. 

 

(With inputs from PTI.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Fixing Notional Income For Homemakers Will Recognise Their Labour, Sacrifices: SC

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Farm Bills 2020 Farmers protest Supreme Court Agriculture National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos