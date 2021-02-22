Supreme Court Allows Karti Chidambaram To Travel Abroad

The Supreme Court has allowed Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, to travel abroad. The bench asked him to furnish the itinerary and security of Rs 2 crores.

Cases against him

Karti, being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI in several cases, including the one relating to FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore when his father was the finance minister, was earlier, too, allowed to go abroad.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had given permission to travel abroad after depositing Rs 10 crore with the secretary-general.

Karti has been asked to file an undertaking about his flight schedule and return date to India. The bench had also directed him to return his passport to the probe agency when he returned.

