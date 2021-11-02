Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Submarine Project Information Leak Case: 2 Navy Officers Among Six Charged By CBI

The accused Navy officers were handling sensitive submarine retro-fitting project.

Submarine Project Information Leak Case: 2 Navy Officers Among Six Charged By CBI
Two Navy officers among six booked by CBI.(File photo-Representational image) | AP

Trending

Submarine Project Information Leak Case: 2 Navy Officers Among Six Charged By CBI
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T18:44:51+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 6:44 pm

The CBI has filed charge sheet against six persons including two in service Navy officers and another two retired officers for allegedly leaking confidential information in return of pecuniary gains, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused Navy officers were handling sensitive submarine retro-fitting project.

In its charge sheet filed before the Court, the CBI booked six persons including two serving Navy commanders—one of them named Ajeet Kumar Pandey, a Commodore-ranked retired officer Randeep Singh, another Commander ranked retired officer SJ Singh working for a Korean Submarine company, a director of a private company and an alleged hawala operator.

The CBI had arrested two retired officers and during searches, the agency recovered Rs 2 crore from the residence of one of them.

The agency has booked the six individuals for charges of criminal conspiracy under Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

It is alleged that the serving naval officers were allegedly leaking confidential information to the retired officers in return for pecuniary gains.

After getting the information, the CBI had carried out a raid in September in which the two retired officers were arrested, the officials said.

Sources said further probe is continuing and the role of some foreign nationals is under scanner.

The Anti-Corruption unit of the agency, which handles sensitive and high profile corruption cases, was tasked with unearthing the leakage of information following which the operation was launched, they said.

The unit has questioned several other officers and ex-servicemen who were in regular touch with the arrested officers and retired personnel, they said.

The CBI is conducting a forensic analysis of digital products used by the officers to understand if the information had fallen into the hands of people with vested interests, they said.

"Investigation related to alleged information leak of administrative and commercial nature being with some unauthorised personnel has come to light and is being investigated by appropriate government agency," the navy said in a statement.

The investigation by the agency with complete support of the navy is in progress, it said.

An internal inquiry by the navy is also being progressed, it added. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi CBI Indian Navy Submarine Submarine Project National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Dhanteras 2021: Items To Buy On The Auspicious Day That Bring 'Luck'Ahead Of Diwali

Dhanteras 2021: Items To Buy On The Auspicious Day That Bring 'Luck'Ahead Of Diwali

Bypolls 2021: Congress Wins Big In Himachal Pradesh, BJP Bags Assam and MP While TMC Storms Bengal

Advantage Gehlot: Congress' Rajasthan Bypoll Win A Shot In The Arm For CM

PM Modi Meets Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates In Glasgow

'Mamata Wave' Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, BJP Likely To See Tougher Days Ahead

Bypoll Results: Congress Takes Opportunity To Attack PM Modi

Himachal Pradesh: Congress Sweeps Bypolls, Pratibha Singh Wins Mandi In Blow to BJP Ahead Of Elections

Ganga River Most Visited Pilgrimage Spot With 2 Crore Visitors A Year, Claims Union Minister

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from India

Facebook Gets 14 Day Extension To Depose Before Delhi Assembly Committee On 2020 Riots

Facebook Gets 14 Day Extension To Depose Before Delhi Assembly Committee On 2020 Riots

Bihar Bypolls: JD-U, RJD Set To Share Honours As Congress Cuts A Sorry Figure Again

Bihar Bypolls: JD-U, RJD Set To Share Honours As Congress Cuts A Sorry Figure Again

J&K: BJP Leader Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments After Pakistan Defeated India In T20 Cricket Match

J&K: BJP Leader Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments After Pakistan Defeated India In T20 Cricket Match

Will Give 'Sleepless Nights' To Govt: Shillong's Punjab Lane residents Over Forced Relocation

Will Give 'Sleepless Nights' To Govt: Shillong's Punjab Lane residents Over Forced Relocation

Read More from Outlook

Bypolls 2021: Congress Wins Big In Himachal, BJP Bags Assam and MP While TMC Storms Bengal

Bypolls 2021: Congress Wins Big In Himachal, BJP Bags Assam and MP While TMC Storms Bengal

Vikas Pathak / The BJP has maintained its dominance in Assam and done well in Madhya Pradesh but has performed poorly in Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

Himachal Pradesh: Congress Sweeps Bypolls, Pratibha Singh Wins Mandi In Blow to BJP Ahead Of Elections

Himachal Pradesh: Congress Sweeps Bypolls, Pratibha Singh Wins Mandi In Blow to BJP Ahead Of Elections

Ashwani Sharma / Pratibha Singh has made a comeback by winning the Parliamentary seat in Mandi after her husband and former C Virbhadra Singh’s demise.

T20 World Cup: Desperate India Face Gritty Afghanistan

T20 World Cup: Desperate India Face Gritty Afghanistan

PTI / For Kohli, in probably his last three matches as T20 captain of India, one would expect some prudent team selections.

'Mamata Wave' Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, BJP Likely To See Tougher Days Ahead

'Mamata Wave' Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, BJP Likely To See Tougher Days Ahead

Outlook Correspondent / The BJP lost two seats to the ruling TMC in West Bengal where bypolls were conducted in four seats on October 30.

Advertisement