Street In South Delhi To Be Named After Sushant Singh Rajput

January 21, 2021
SDMC's Congress councillor Abhishek Dutt in September 2020 had moved the proposal to name the road after the actor.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 January 2021
2021-01-21T17:39:02+05:30

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s 35th birth anniversary, South Delhi’s civic body announced that a stretch of road in Andrews Ganj will soon be named after the late actor and the area's civic body has cleared a proposal for it.

"It was cleared by the SDMC House in its meeting yesterday," a senior official said.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14 last year. His fans and admirers took to social media to remember the actor whose untimely demise was followed by a high-profile investigation.

The Andrews Ganj councillor in the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation had sent the proposal to the civic body's road naming and renaming committee.

In the written proposal to the committee, Dutt had said that a large number of people living in the area abutting Road No 8 hail from Bihar, and had claimed "they have been demanding" to name the stretch from Andrews Ganj to Indira Camp as 'Sushant Singh Rajput Marg'.

So, it is proposed that Road No 8 be named after the actor in his memory, Dutt had said.

With PTI inputs

