Strange Noise, Quake-Like Scenes Stir Up Panic In Tamil Nadu Districts

An eerie noise coupled with tremor-like scenes created a panic scene in most parts of Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, and Karaikal districts on Saturday.

Panic-stricken people were seen running helter-skelter and the spotting of an Air-Force plane at low altitude in the area added to the fear and confusion.

At around 8:15 AM, the loud noise was heard in Kuthalam, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Kollidam, Porayar, Tarangambadi, Sembanarkoil, Karaikal, and Tiruvarur.

Following this, the people felt a kind of tremor in most places.

Water in ponds and rivers reportedly rose a few metres high like a spring in many places.

In many places, people ran out of their houses.

At Kovangudi and Maraiyur villages near Mayiladuthurai, an Indian Air Force plane was spotted flying at low altitude when the noise was heard.

People alerted the police, revenue, fire and rescue services and began sharing their experience about the noise in social media.

The exact cause for all these is still not yet known.

Revenue officials said the noise might have emanated from the plane and there were no records about seismic activities.

However, there is no official confirmation yet about the incident.

(With PTI inputs.)

