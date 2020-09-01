State Funeral For Former President Pranab Mukherjee Today; PM Modi Pays Last Respects

September 01, 2020
Corona
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chiefs of three defence services were among the dignitaries who paid their last respects to former president Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday morning.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee at his residence
Former President Pranab Mukherjee's funeral will take place on Tuesday with full military honours. The mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away Monday afternoon at a hospital in New Delhi, were taken to his residence at 10 Rajaji Marg. 

Mukherjee passed away at Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt on Monday. He was 84. 

As per guidelines issued for last rites of former President Pranab Mukherjee, official dignitaries will pay homage from 9:15 am to 10:15 am, other dignitaries can visit after 10:15 am to 11 am and an hour's time is kept for general public from 11 am to 12 noon.

Cremation is scheduled in the afternoon.

Seven-day state mourning is being observed across India from 31 August to 6 September.

Mukherjee was being treated for brain clot and also diagnosed with Covid-19.

Obituary | Everybody's Dada: Pranab Mukherjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former President at his residence.

At Mukherjee's residence, several other leaders paid their last respects. Among those who visited the former President's residence to pay last respects included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. 

The long-time Congress leader and seven-time parliamentarian had tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission and was being treated for a lung infection. He had suffered a septic shock on Sunday due to it. Doctors said he died of a cardiac arrest at 4.30 pm.

His son Abhijit Mukherjee was the first to break the news of the death of the veteran politician.

A seven-time parliamentarian and recipient of Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, he was one of the most admired and respected political figures. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Pranab Mukherjee’s Book ‘The Presidential Years’ To Be Released On Birth Anniversary

