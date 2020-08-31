Former President Pranab Mukherjee Dies At 84

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday, his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted. He was 84. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee wrote on social media,
With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !— Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020
I thank all of You ðÂÂÂ
Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He was also tested positive for COVID-
19. He later developed a lung infection.
His condition after the surgery worsened and he was in a deep coma and on ventilator support.
A powerful orator and scholar, Mukherjee had been a Congress stalwart before he was elected as India's 13th President and served from July 2012 to 2017 in the top post.
Last year, Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna - the country’s highest civilian award.
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
J-K: 10 Militants Killed In Encounters In 3 Days; 2 Police Personnel Dead
'Will Never Use Military As Prop': Joe Biden Takes A Dig At Donald Trump
Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Storms To Spa Pole As Mercedes Lock Out Front Row