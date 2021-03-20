March 20, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Spicejet Honours Sonu Sood, Features His Pictures On Its Aircraft

Spicejet Honours Sonu Sood, Features His Pictures On Its Aircraft

Last year, Spicejet and Sonu Sood collaborated and worked closely with each other to help thousands of stranded Indians who were stuck abroad and were not able to reach their homes.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Spicejet Honours Sonu Sood, Features His Pictures On Its Aircraft
Spicejet Livery
Twitter
Spicejet Honours Sonu Sood, Features His Pictures On Its Aircraft
outlookindia.com
2021-03-20T20:22:57+05:30

Spicejet has dedicated a special aircraft livery on its Boeing 737 aircraft to honour the contributions of Actor Sonu Sood last year during the pandemic. 

The livery features a picture of the actor with the text, "A salute to the saviour Sonu Sood".

Last year, Spicejet and Sonu Sood collaborated and worked closely with each other to help thousands of stranded Indians who were stuck abroad and were not able to reach their homes. Because of Sood's help,  over 1500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan and hundreds of Indian nationals stuck in Russia, Uzbekistan, Manila, Almaty among other countries could reach their homes. 

"We are extremely proud of our association with Sonu Sood and the work that we have done together during this pandemic. This special livery is a tribute from SpiceJet for Sonu's selfless efforts and to thank him for the outstanding and exemplary work that he has done to help millions during this pandemic", told Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet to India Today. 

On the other hand, the actor penned an emotional note on his Twitter account as he remembered coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket and thanked the airline for the gesture. 

Over the past year, Sonu Sood has been hailed as a hero by many people for his undying contribution to those who needed help during the pandemic. From arranging buses for migrants after obtaining special permissions from respective state governments to launching food initiatives, Sood wore a cape in many people's lives. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Aaditya Thackeray Tests Positive For Covid-19

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sonu Sood Punjab SpiceJet COVID-19 Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos