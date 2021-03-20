Spicejet Honours Sonu Sood, Features His Pictures On Its Aircraft

Spicejet has dedicated a special aircraft livery on its Boeing 737 aircraft to honour the contributions of Actor Sonu Sood last year during the pandemic.

The livery features a picture of the actor with the text, "A salute to the saviour Sonu Sood".

Last year, Spicejet and Sonu Sood collaborated and worked closely with each other to help thousands of stranded Indians who were stuck abroad and were not able to reach their homes. Because of Sood's help, over 1500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan and hundreds of Indian nationals stuck in Russia, Uzbekistan, Manila, Almaty among other countries could reach their homes.

"We are extremely proud of our association with Sonu Sood and the work that we have done together during this pandemic. This special livery is a tribute from SpiceJet for Sonu's selfless efforts and to thank him for the outstanding and exemplary work that he has done to help millions during this pandemic", told Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet to India Today.

The phenomenally-talented @SonuSood has been a messiah to lakhs of Indians during the pandemic, helping them reunite with their loved ones, feed their families and more. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/8wYUml4tdD — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 19, 2021

While there is no apt way to thank him for his immense efforts, here is a small gesture from SpiceJet to acknowledge him and his amazing contributions. Introducing our one-of-its-kind Sonu Sood livery draped on Mustard, one of our lovely Boeing 737 aircraft. (2/3) — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 19, 2021

Thank you for everything, Sonu! You are an inspiration to us and many others, and we are proud to be your partners in your deeds of extraordinary compassion. (3/3) — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 19, 2021

On the other hand, the actor penned an emotional note on his Twitter account as he remembered coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket and thanked the airline for the gesture.

Remember coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket.

Thank you everyone for all the love. Miss my parents more. @flyspicejet pic.twitter.com/MYipwwYReG — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 20, 2021

Over the past year, Sonu Sood has been hailed as a hero by many people for his undying contribution to those who needed help during the pandemic. From arranging buses for migrants after obtaining special permissions from respective state governments to launching food initiatives, Sood wore a cape in many people's lives.

