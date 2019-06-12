﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  SpiceJet Aircraft Makes Safe Landing In Jaipur Despite Tyre Burst

SpiceJet Aircraft Makes Safe Landing In Jaipur Despite Tyre Burst

The plane was carrying 189 passengers and the crew members. All of them are safe.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 June 2019
SpiceJet Aircraft Makes Safe Landing In Jaipur Despite Tyre Burst
File Photo
SpiceJet Aircraft Makes Safe Landing In Jaipur Despite Tyre Burst
outlookindia.com
2019-06-12T13:20:30+0530

A SpiceJet aircraft, returning from Dubai, was able to make a safe landing in Jaipur on Wednesday despite bursting of a tyre.

The plane was carrying 189 passengers and the crew members. All of them are safe.

The plane landed at 9:03 am.

"While aircraft was descending at Jaipur, pilots were informed by Jaipur ATC of a suspected tyre burst at Dubai. The crew followed their procedures and landed safely at Jaipur," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

"Passenger were deplaned normally. The flight was uneventful," the spokesperson added, clarifying that no "emergency landing was carried out at Jaipur."

A team of engineers is examining the aircraft.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Jaipur SpiceJet Aviation National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Australia Vs Pakistan, Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Aaron Finch, David Warner Get AUS (63/0) Off To Solid Start
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters