Speedbreaker Didi Lost Sleep After 2 Phases Of Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi

Lashing out at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said "speedbreaker didi" has lost her sleep after the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

Addressing an election rally here in South Dinajpur district, Modi accused the chief minister of fooling people in the name of 'ma, mati and manush' (mother, land and people).

"Speedbreaker didi has lost her sleep after the reports that came in post the first and second phase of polling in the state," the prime minister told a well-attended rally.

He also flayed Banerjee for allowing people from the "neighbouring country" to campaign for the Trinamool Congress in the state.

"It is shameful that people from neighbouring country are campaigning for the TMC. This was done by the party to appease the minority community," Modi said, referring to Bangladeshi actor Ferdous canvassing for the ruling TMC.

"Such a thing has never happened in India, where people from neighbouring country have been campaigning for a political party," he said.

The prime minister criticised Banerjee for seeking proof of the Balakot air strikes in Pakistan, and asked her to, instead, collect evidence against those behind chit fund

scams.

He also said that tough measures will be taken to identify and stop cross border infiltration after the NDA-led government returns to power.

Modi said after the poll results are declared, "those elements who are trying to stop border fencing will have to face the reality".

"After May 23, we would take steps to identify and stop cross border infiltration," he said at Buniadpur, which shares its border with Bangladesh.

Besides, the NDA government is committed to grant citizenship status to refugees, he said.

"During partition, some people had stayed back in other countries. But, due to their religion and faith, they have been facing persecution in those countries... Where will they go?" Modi asked.

It is the duty of every Indian and the government to save these people, he said, adding, "It is our commitment to pass the Citizenship Bill in Parliament."

Some political parties, the PM said, are trying to mislead people on the issue of citizenship.

"Be it the TMC, the Congress or the Left, they have only indulged in politics of dividing people, but we believe in taking everybody along with us," he said.

Mocking Banerjee's 'Bengal model', Modi said, "Mamata Didi wants to implement her 'Tolabaji (extortion) Tax' model of development across the country."

PTI