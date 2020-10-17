October 17, 2020
Corona
UP Special Court Sentences Man To 20 Years In Jail For Raping Minor Niece

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the 23-year-old convict and ordered that the entire fine amount be paid to the 6-year-old victim.

PTI 17 October 2020
Representational Image
File photo
outlookindia.com
2020-10-17T18:26:51+05:30

A special court in Uttar Pradesh sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for raping his six-year-old niece in November last year.

Special Judge for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Neeraj Kumar Mahajan, on Friday sentenced the man to 20 years imprisonment for raping his six-year-old niece (distant relative) on November 24, 2019.

During the time of the incident, the girl was playing alone outside her house when the man came there and took her to his house on the pretext of giving her a toffee, following which he raped her, Singh said.

"When the girl reached her house, her parents inquired about her bad condition, to which she narrated the entire incident. Subsequently, a case was registered. A total of nine witnesses were produced by the prosecution side," he said.

Outlook Videos