March 05, 2020
Speaker Suspends 7 Congress MPs From Lok Sabha For Misconduct

A motion to suspend the opposition MPs was passed by voice vote in the Lok Sabha.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 March 2020
File Photo of Parliament
ANI Photo
2020-03-05T19:03:18+0530

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla On Thursday suspended seven Congress MPs for the remaining period of the Budget session on charges of gross misconduct.

A motion to suspend the opposition MPs was passed by voice vote in the Lok Sabha.

The seven Congress MPs are Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the third time on Thursday as Congress members
demanded suspension of a Rajasthan MP over his controversial remarks against the Gandhi family.

As the House met at 2 pm, Congress members stormed the Well demanding the suspension of Hanuman Beniwal (Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, a regional outfit from Rajasthan which is
backed by the BJP), made the remarks against Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her family members.

As Rama Devi, who was in the chair, continued to run the proceedings of the House, Congress members intensified sloganeering saying, "Suspend the MP, Modi Sarkar shame shame'.

As the process of passing the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was underway, Gaurav Gogoi of Congress was seen throwing papers kept on the Lok Sabha Speaker's table.

Soon after, Rama Devi adjourned the House till 3 pm.

