Southwest Monsoon To Advance Over North India, Light Showers Expected In Delhi Today

Light rain is expected in Delhi today with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stating that conditions are ripe for the advancement of the Southwest Monsoon over the national capital due to formation of a low-pressure area and rise in humidity.

While the IMD had predicted that the Southwest Monsoon would hit parts of north India including Delhi on July 10, it missed its date with the national capital and is expected to reach Delhi anytime soon.

On Monday, Delhi woke up to a humid morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

"Conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest Monsoon over Delhi, remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan today," the IMD said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 74 per cent at 8.30 am.

The arrival of the monsoon will be announced in Monday's midday bulletin based on observations at 8.30 am on July 12, IMD scientist Sunitha Devi had said on Sunday.

According to the standard operating procedure, the monsoon onset is declared based on the rainfall reported during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, she explained.

Alert Issued For Several States

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra issued alerts for several north Indian states and a red warning for coastal Maharashtra on Sunday.

Earlier, the IMD said, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, the Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal."

(With PTI inputs)

