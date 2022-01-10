Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Sonu Sood's Sister Joins The Congress Party In Punjab

Sood's sister joined the party in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu.

Sonu Sood's Sister Joins The Congress Party In Punjab
Sonu Sood's Sister Joins The Congress Party In Punjab | PTI

Trending

Sonu Sood's Sister Joins The Congress Party In Punjab
outlookindia.com
2022-01-10T18:26:49+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 6:26 pm

Ahead of the Assembly polls in February 14,  actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood  joined the Congress. Party's Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu described the development as a "game-changer".

"It is very rare that a party chief and the chief minister both have gone to someone's home to grant the honour, and she deserves it," Sidhu said.

The joining in was held at the Sood residence in Punjab's Moga district and the actor had last year in November said that his sister would join politics.

Related Stories

'What Kind Of Petition Is This?' Court Junks Plea Accusing China Of Using Covid-19 As Bio-Weapon

Asked if Malvika Sood will fight the election from the Moga assembly constituency, Channi indicated that she would be the party's choice. "It is a matter of great happiness for us that a young woman who has earned a name for herself by running an NGO and dedicated herself to the people's service is joining our party," Sidhu said while welcoming her into the Congress.

Sonu Sood, who hails from Moga, had earlier also said that his sister has done a lot of "amazing" work in the past.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The actor is known for his humanitarian works, both Sidhu and Channi said while talking to reporters.

Referring to Malvika Sood's joining the Congress, Sidhu said, "In the cricketing world, it is called a game-changer. She is an young and educated woman, and her education as software engineer will help her in her life ahead," Sidhu said.

Speaking on the occasion, Malvika Sood said she has taken the political plunge to dedicate herself to serve the people.

( With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Sonu Sood Navjot Singh Sidhu Malvika Sood India Punjab Punjab Congress Punjab Assembly election 2022 Congress National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

UP Police Files Chargesheet Against School Owner For Molesting Class 10 Girl Students

UP Police Files Chargesheet Against School Owner For Molesting Class 10 Girl Students

'India Looking Forward To Constructive Dialogue': Official Sources Say Ahead Of 14th Round Of Sino-India Military Talk

Congress's Mekedatu Padayatra Enters Second Day While Senior Leaders Get Booked By Police

SC Refuses To Interfere With HC Order On Plea Alleging Re-Use Of Expired Medicines

Supreme Court Sets Up Special Panel To Probe Into Modi's Security Breach In Punjab

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

UP Polls: 55 Companies Of Paramilitary Personnel To Be Deployed In Muzaffarnagar

No Lockdown In Delhi, DDMA Discussing Further Restrictions In Restaurants, Metro, Buses: Officials

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A New Wave For A New Age

A New Wave For A New Age

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi Sends 100 Pairs Of Jute Footwear For Those Working At Kashi Vishwanath Dham

PM Modi Sends 100 Pairs Of Jute Footwear For Those Working At Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Covid-19 Home Isolation: What Are The Guidelines For Patients And Caregivers?

Covid-19 Home Isolation: What Are The Guidelines For Patients And Caregivers?

SC Agrees To Hear PIL On Alleged Hate Speeches Made At ‘Dharam Sansad’ At Haridwar

SC Agrees To Hear PIL On Alleged Hate Speeches Made At ‘Dharam Sansad’ At Haridwar

Delhi Starts Administering Booster Doses, Over 3 Lakh Eligible

Delhi Starts Administering Booster Doses, Over 3 Lakh Eligible

Read More from Outlook

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Haima Deshpande / There is an unasked question in the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office... Is Uddhav Thackeray fit enough to discharge his duties?

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Naseer Ganai / While Elections are being announced in other states, Jammu Kashmir is left out. How long does the government plan to keep the union territory under president's rule?

Djokovic Wins Court Battle Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Djokovic Wins Court Battle Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Koushik Paul / For insufficient coronavirus documents, world No.1 Djokovic had his visa revoked on his arrival in Melbourne and has been in a detention hotel.

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

Tabeenah Anjum / Ahead of Makarsankranti, Gafoor is busy giving last-minute touches to the life-size kites with photos of politicians from across party lines on them.

Advertisement