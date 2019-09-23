﻿
Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh Visit Tihar Jail To Meet Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 September 2019
Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh Visit Tihar Jail To Meet Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram
PTI Photo
Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh Visit Tihar Jail To Meet Chidambaram
outlookindia.com
2019-09-23T09:17:32+0530

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday went to Tihar Jail to meet Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

The former Finance Minister is facing a probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged irregularities in granting the clearance to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007.

A Delhi court on Thursday extended Chidambaram's judicial custody till October 3 in a corruption case filed by the CBI.

(With Agency Inputs)

Outlook VIDEOS





