Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh Visit Tihar Jail To Meet Chidambaram

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday went to Tihar Jail to meet Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

The former Finance Minister is facing a probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged irregularities in granting the clearance to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007.

A Delhi court on Thursday extended Chidambaram's judicial custody till October 3 in a corruption case filed by the CBI.

