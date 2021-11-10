Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Some People Only Busy Pinching TMC Govt: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said the BJP-led government at the Centre has put the common man in dire straits by demonitisation five years ago and now the fuel price hike.

Some People Only Busy Pinching TMC Govt: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee | File Photo

Trending

Some People Only Busy Pinching TMC Govt: Mamata Banerjee
outlookindia.com
2021-11-10T08:26:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 8:26 am

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday took a jibe at the BJP saying that some people are busy pinching the TMC government.

"Some people (in BJP) are busy in pinching the TMC government and running down its acheivements from morning to evening ... But they fail to get a single rupee allocated to the state from Delhi. They do not have the power to help the people of the state. All they know is to be on the attack mode against us, to find fault with us," said  Mamata Banerjee while inaugurating a Jagaddhatri Puja in Posta area of city which is the hub of wholesale business.

"Such attacks did not happen in the past when constitutional posts used to be respected and none would speak against each other in this way. I know how it was in the past having being an MP for several terms," she said.

Continuing her tirade against the BJP-led government at the Centre, she said it has put the common man in dire straits by demonitisation five years ago and now the fuel price hike, which fetched it Rs 4 lakh crore.

"It has hurt the aam admi hard ... The achhe din promise by Narendra Modi has turned out to be bure din," she added.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

The chief minister urged the traders to make minimum profit from the sale of essentials and vegetables for one year in the interest of the general public.

"Please don't charge too much price for vegetables. I know you are all hard hit by the fuel price spiral, but still try to ensure that vegetable prices is contained as much as possible," she told Posta Merchants Association, the organisers of the puja.

The chief minister iterated her government plans to organize business meets, music meets, film festival and support other festivals and fairs in the coming months.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk West Bengal Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Covid19 India: 11,466 New Cases Recorded In One Day, Active Cases Lowest Since March 2020

Covid19 India: 11,466 New Cases Recorded In One Day, Active Cases Lowest Since March 2020

AstaGuru Sale: Rare Works By Indian Modernists To Go Under The Hammer

Pakistan: Journalists Face Problems Due To Crackdown On Media Laws, Report Says

China Has Made Huge Build-Up In Tibet Region, Army Need Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar To Be Next Chief Of Naval Staff: All You Need To Know

India To Hold NSA Meet On Afghanistan; China, Pakistan Opt Out

Punjab Cabinet Approves Regularisation Of 36,000 Contractual Employees

Who Gets The Axe In Himachal Pradesh? Jai Ram Thakur Cabinet In For Reshuffle As BJP Reviews Bypoll Losses

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from India

Tathagata Roy vs Dilip Ghosh: Another Headache For BJP In West Bengal?

Tathagata Roy vs Dilip Ghosh: Another Headache For BJP In West Bengal?

Rafale Deal: Congress Demands JPC Probe, Alleges Cover-Up

Rafale Deal: Congress Demands JPC Probe, Alleges Cover-Up

Reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor: Harsimrat Badal Writes To PM Modi, Proposes Land Swap With Pakistan

Reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor: Harsimrat Badal Writes To PM Modi, Proposes Land Swap With Pakistan

How Demonetisation Forced Women To Reveal Their 'Kitchen Savings' To Their Husbands

How Demonetisation Forced Women To Reveal Their 'Kitchen Savings' To Their Husbands

Read More from Outlook

India To Hold NSA Meet On Afghanistan; China, Pakistan Opt Out

India To Hold NSA Meet On Afghanistan; China, Pakistan Opt Out

Seema Guha / Meeting of National Security Advisors on Afghanistan is due to take place on today in New Delhi, China and Pakistan have opted out of it. Whereas, many central Asian countries are expected.

Malala Yousafzai Gets Married In Birmingham To Aseer Malik, Manager For Pakistan Cricket Board

Malala Yousafzai Gets Married In Birmingham To Aseer Malik, Manager For Pakistan Cricket Board

Outlook Web Desk / Nobel peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai got married to Aseer Malik, a manager for the Pakistan Cricket board, she announced on twitter.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit To Lead, Rahul Vice-captain, Virat Rested

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit To Lead, Rahul Vice-captain, Virat Rested

Koushik Paul / Indian Premier League stars Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad make squad for three-match T20 series against New Zealand.

China Has Made Huge Build-Up, Army Need Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

China Has Made Huge Build-Up, Army Need Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

Outlook Web Desk / The Centre said that the Army needs to be ready for any exigency and cannot be caught napping like it happened in 1962.

Advertisement