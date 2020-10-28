Small Shopkeepers, Youths, Farmers Angry With PM Modi And Nitish: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said there was anger among small shopkeepers, youths, farmers, and labourers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

Addressing his second poll rally of the day at Kusheswar Asthan in Darbhanga, the former Congress president also said it was sad that Prime Minister Modi Jis effigy was burnt in Punjab on the occasion of Dusshera.

"You didn’t get to see it perhaps because Nitish ji and Modi ji control the media," he alleged.

He said the people of Bihar gave 15 years to Nitish Kumar as chief minister and six years to Modi as Prime Minister yet "Bihar is the poorest state".

He said the ongoing elections in Bihar were about the state's future and if Congress comes to power with its Grand Alliance partners it will be the government of all castes and religions.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine