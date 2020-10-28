October 28, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Small Shopkeepers, Youths, Farmers Angry With PM Modi And Nitish: Rahul Gandhi

Small Shopkeepers, Youths, Farmers Angry With PM Modi And Nitish: Rahul Gandhi

He said the people of Bihar gave 15 years to Nitish Kumar as chief minister and six years to Modi as Prime Minister yet "Bihar is the poorest state".

PTI 28 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Small Shopkeepers, Youths, Farmers Angry With PM Modi And Nitish: Rahul Gandhi
File photo
Small Shopkeepers, Youths, Farmers Angry With PM Modi And Nitish: Rahul Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2020-10-28T17:59:55+05:30

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said there was anger among small shopkeepers, youths, farmers, and labourers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

Addressing his second poll rally of the day at Kusheswar Asthan in Darbhanga, the former Congress president also said it was sad that Prime Minister Modi Jis effigy was burnt in Punjab on the occasion of Dusshera.

"You didn’t get to see it perhaps because Nitish ji and Modi ji control the media," he alleged.

He said the people of Bihar gave 15 years to Nitish Kumar as chief minister and six years to Modi as Prime Minister yet "Bihar is the poorest state".

He said the ongoing elections in Bihar were about the state's future and if Congress comes to power with its Grand Alliance partners it will be the government of all castes and religions. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bihar Polls: Rahul Gandhi Attacks Modi Over Unemployment In Champaran Rally

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Patna Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos