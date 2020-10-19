Six-Year-Old Accused Of 'Sexual Assault' In UP’s Aligarh

Police here are looking into a case in which a six-year-old boy allegedly sexually assaulted a girl of the same age.

The incident took place in the Kurwasi police station area last Monday.

Police said according to the five-and-a-half-year-old girl's family, she had gone to their neighbour’s house to retrieve her ball when the boy dragged her into a room and sexually assaulted her.

The family said the girl did not tell them about the incident as she was terrified, according to police.

On Sunday, she was taken ill and told her mother about it, police said, adding that the girl complained of pain in her private parts.

SP (City) Abhishek Kumar told reporters that a case has been registered and the girl was rushed to a hospital for a medical examination.

He said a medical board is presently studying her report and further action will be taken after receiving it.

The SP said the medical board will also examine the boy to establish his age since his family has not been able to provide any document in this regard.

According to Aligarh psychologist Dr Poonam Batra, it will be very premature to describe the incident as rape because the reported age of the boy "belies such a claim”.

Kuwarsi Inspector Chotey Lal said the boy is currently with his parents and further action will be taken after necessary investigations.

