﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Situation In Jammu and Kashmir Similar To Concentration Camp: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Situation In Jammu and Kashmir Similar To Concentration Camp: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

On Tuesday, too, Chowdhury had courted controversy seeking an explanation from Home Minister Amit Shah over the Centre's position on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the Lok Sabha.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Situation In Jammu and Kashmir Similar To Concentration Camp: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (ANI)
Situation In Jammu and Kashmir Similar To Concentration Camp: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
outlookindia.com
2019-08-08T13:48:46+0530
Also Read

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was similar to that of concentration camps, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not living up to his word of "embracing Kashmiris".

Chowdhury said the prime minister had announced from the ramparts of the Red Fort that "we will take Kashmiris forward not with bullets but by embracing them".

"But today, the situation in Kashmir is similar to that of a concentration camp. There is no mobile or internet connection. Amarnath pilgrimage was curtailed despite heavy security presence. What is happening there?" he told ANI.

He said the Centre was creating an environment in the Valley which gives people a chance to raise questions.

Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abolished by the Centre after Home Minister Amit Shah moved the resolution to revoke it.

On Tuesday, Chowdhury courted controversy when he sought an explanation from Home Minister Amit Shah over the Centre's position on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the Lok Sabha.

Referring to a 1994 resolution by the House, Chowdhury said the entire Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India.

He added the government had thrown rules and regulations out of the window by proposing to create two Union territories out of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Narendra Modi New Delhi Srinagar Jammu and kashmir Kashmiriat National
Next Story : EPL Transfer Deadline Day: Five Potential Transfers To Look Out For
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters