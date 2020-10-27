Shocking Video Shows Woman Being Shot At Outside College Premises In Haryana

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman was shot dead outside her college in Ballabgarh in Haryana's Faridabad district on Monday. A CCTV footage of the incident shows two men arriving at the spot in a white car. The men tried to pull the woman inside, in a possible bid to abduct her, but she resisted after which one of the accused shot her.

The CCTV footage of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media.

CCTV footage shows a girl named Nikita Tomar being shot dead by an assailant (Taufeeq) outside her college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. Shooter and associate flees in car. Police have arrested Taufeeq. pic.twitter.com/idOPIDZfDo — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) October 27, 2020

According to reports, the police has arrested one of the accused. The woman was taken to a hospital, but she succumbed to injuries, ACP Ballabgarh, Jaiveer Singh Rathi said. He also said that during preliminary investigation, it has emerged that one of the accused was known to her. A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, Rathi added.

